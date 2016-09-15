FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goodyear Tire & Rubber says reconfirms 2016 financial targets
September 15, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire & Rubber says reconfirms 2016 financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Says sees up to $5 billion in free cash flow through 2020

* Says increases dividend on common stock by 43%

* Says board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share of common stock

* Says targets $3 billion in segment operating income in 2020

* Says reconfirms 2016 financial targets

* Says plans for shareholder return program of up to $4 billion

* Sees cumulative free cash flow of $4.3-$4.9 billion from 2017 to 2020

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.08, revenue view $15.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

