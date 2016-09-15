Sept 15 Celsion Corp

* Says future studies of GEN-1 will include a phase I/II study combining GEN-1 with avastin and doxil

* Celsion corporation announces positive DSMB review of Phase 1b ovation study in ovarian cancer

* Says expects to report full data from ovation study by Q1 of 2017