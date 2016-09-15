BRIEF-Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees
* Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees by October 15
Sept 15 Celsion Corp
* Says future studies of GEN-1 will include a phase I/II study combining GEN-1 with avastin and doxil
* Celsion corporation announces positive DSMB review of Phase 1b ovation study in ovarian cancer
* Says expects to report full data from ovation study by Q1 of 2017
* Peter Davidson joins Envision Solar International as independent director
* BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements