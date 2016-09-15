BRIEF-Asetek raises FY 2016 desktop segment revenue guidance

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Raises FY 2016 desktop segment revenue guidance from more than 10 pct increase over 2015 to increase of more than 20 pct over 2015, equal to above $43 million

* Increase in demand is due to higher activity within desktop segment's do it yourself (DIY), computer gaming and virtual reality customers

* Within its data center segment, Asetek maintains its expectation of significant revenue growth in 2016 from $1.9 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)