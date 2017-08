Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Wins 33.2 million euro ($37.3 million ) contract to implement contactless ticketing technology in Kuala Lumpur metro, Malaysia

* Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has awarded the contract to Indra, in a consortium with the local company Rasma Corporation Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)