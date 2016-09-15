FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA makes proposals to remedy provisional ICE/Trayport deal concerns
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA makes proposals to remedy provisional ICE/Trayport deal concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* UK's CMA announces proposal to remedy provisional SLC identified by CMA in ICE/Trayport merger inquiry

* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport will be separate legal entity within ICE Group

* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport will operate as separate and distinct business from ICE with its own board of directors and senior management team.

* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport may not include exclusivity term that prohibits customer from using alternative software products sold by other cos Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cHgkUC]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.