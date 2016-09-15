BRIEF-JPMorgan credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for August
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.21 percent in August versus 2.26 percent in July - SEC filing
Sept 15 RR Donnelley & Sons Co :
* R.R. Donnelley & Sons announces early tender results for previously announced offers to purchase certain outstanding debt securities
* Offering to purchase notes up to an amount that would not cause aggregate principal amount of notes purchased in offers to exceed $1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acacia subsidiary, CCE, awarded verdict of willful patent infringement in case against Apple
* UK's CMA announces proposal to remedy provisional SLC identified by CMA in ICE/Trayport merger inquiry