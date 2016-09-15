BRIEF-R.R. Donnelley & Sons reports tender results for offers to buy outstanding debt securities
* R.R. Donnelley & Sons announces early tender results for previously announced offers to purchase certain outstanding debt securities
Sept 15 Magna International Inc :
* Magna to build new BMW 5 Series
* Says will manufacture new 5 Series sedan for BMW Group at its contract vehicle assembly facility in Graz, Austria
* Production, which is expected to begin in 2017, will be split with BMW Group's manufacturing plant in Dingolfing, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acacia subsidiary, CCE, awarded verdict of willful patent infringement in case against Apple
* UK's CMA announces proposal to remedy provisional SLC identified by CMA in ICE/Trayport merger inquiry