BRIEF-Acelrx reports positive results for ARX-04 in Phase 3 registration trial

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. :

* Reports positive results for ARX-04 (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), including in elderly patients and patients with organ impairment, in third Phase 3 registration trial, SAP303

* Primary and secondary efficacy endpoints showed a reduction in pain intensity

* Says intends to submit a NDA for ARX-04 with U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2016

* Says most common adverse events were nausea and headache for ARX-04

* Investigational product ARX-04 was well tolerated in management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in post-operative patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: