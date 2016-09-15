FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Shell signs agreement to sell Denmark refining business
September 15, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Shell signs agreement to sell Denmark refining business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes to “signs” from “sells” in headline)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shell :

* Agreement for sale of Shell’s remaining downstream businesses in Denmark, including Fredericia refinery, to Dansk Olieselskab ApS

* Deal for approximately $80 million including working capital

* Says completes shell’s exit from downstream activities in denmark

* Approximately 240 people who are employed by A/S Dansk Shell will remain employed by the company as it transfers to new ownership

* Sale is expected to complete in 2017, subject to regulatory approval

* Shell's upstream interests in denmark are not impacted by this transaction Link to press release: (go.shell.com/2calQuQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

