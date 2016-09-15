FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rigel restructures to focus on Fostamatinib commercialization
September 15, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rigel restructures to focus on Fostamatinib commercialization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel restructures to focus on fostamatinib commercialization

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc says plans to build a commercial organization to support potential launch of fostamatinib

* Says rigel has reduced its workforce by 38%, resulting in elimination of 46 positions

* Reduction and refocus is expected to provide approximately $17-20 million in savings annually going forward

* Still assessing full charges associated with measure including about $5.7 million in cash-related restructuring expenses

* Says workforce reduction mostly in research area

* Says cash-related restructuring expenses are expected to be recorded predominantly in Q3 of 2016.

* Donald Payana has retired from board and from position as executive vice president and president of discovery and research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

