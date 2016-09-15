FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tribune Media enters settlement agreement with U.S. internal revenue service
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media enters settlement agreement with U.S. internal revenue service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co :

* On Sept 14, 2016, Tribune Media entered into a settlement agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service

* Company expects to make payments to federal and state tax authorities during Q4 of 2016

* Agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service to resolve income tax dispute regarding 2008 formation of Newsday partnership

* Did not report taxable gain on deal because transaction was structured to comply with partnership provisions of internal revenue code

* Total cash tax impact resulting from agreement is expected to be substantially consistent with company's previous expectations Source text - (bit.ly/2cQoHKM) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
