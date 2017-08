Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :

* Has signed two lease agreements for total of over 4.4 million Swedish crowns ($518,691)during rental periods

* Has signed deal with Royal Nails regarding Ekholmen Centrum and Elon regarding Norra Missionen 13 in Tranås Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4829 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)