Sept 15 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* MTN decommissions its Mobile Money service, new financial products to launch soon

* Is working with its Mobile Money partners to ensure that its customers are not adversely affected

* Says decision to decommission its Mobile Money offering due to lack of commercial viability

* Says decision to shelve its Mobile Money service does not signify a complete exit from financial services Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)