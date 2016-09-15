FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Erste Group Bank appoints former UniCredit Bank Austria CEO as CRO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank Ag

* Supervisory board of Erste Group appointed Willibald Cernko as new CRO as of 1 January 2017

* Willibald Cernko (60) worked until February 2016 as CEO of Unicredit Bank Austria Ag

* He succeeds Andreas Gottschling, who will resign from management board at end of this year

* Existing contracts of Peter Bosek (retail), Petr Brávek (COO), Gernot Mittendorfer (CFO) and Jozef Síkela (corporates and markets) were extended until 31 December 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.