Sept 15 (Reuters) - Twc Enterprises Ltd

* TWC Enterprises limited announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Says to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares

* All common shares purchased by TWC under normal course issuer bid will be cancelled

* Purchase up to 1.4 million common shares in total, being about 5% of issued and outstanding common shares