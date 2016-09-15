MOVES-StanChart appoints Belentepe as global head of commodities
Sept 15 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of commodities, financial markets.
Sept 15 Twc Enterprises Ltd
* TWC Enterprises limited announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Says to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares
* All common shares purchased by TWC under normal course issuer bid will be cancelled
* Purchase up to 1.4 million common shares in total, being about 5% of issued and outstanding common shares
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as financials and energy stocks led gains, despite crude prices turning negative and investors jitters about next steps for central banks.
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Managers of loan mutual funds are preparing for the release of final rules from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that seek to improve the liquidity risk management of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETF).