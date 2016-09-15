FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC - Recall of Polaris Ranger 900 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles
September 15, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC - Recall of Polaris Ranger 900 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Announces recall of Polaris Ranger 900 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 42,500 units recalled

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - All 2014 Ranger 900 models and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINS) are included in recall

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Recall involves all model year 2014 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and Crew 900 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Heat shield can fall off vehicle, posing fire and burn hazards to riders Source text for Eikon:

