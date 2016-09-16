BRIEF-CCL Industries announces US$500 mln offering of 3.25% notes due 2026
* CCL Industries Inc announces US$500 million offering of 3.25% notes due 2026
Sept 15 Oragenics Inc :
* Co and Koski Family Limited partnership entered into an amendment to June 30, 2016 unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* Amendment increases interest rate on note from three percent per annum to six percent per annum commencing on September 30, 2016
* Says amendment extends maturity date of note from September 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2cbEcf2) Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of underwritten registered public offering of 5.1 million shares of common stock at $18.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: