BRIEF-Fitch downgrades state of Rio De Janeiro to 'C' from 'B-'
September 15, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades state of Rio De Janeiro to 'C' from 'B-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Operating margins are negative,reason why administration had to resort to nonrecurring revenues to cover operating expenditures

* Downgrade indicates that state has entered again into a grace or cure period

* Doesn’t expect to have financial,fiscal capacity,willingness to honor future debt service commitments due in last quarter of 2016

* Fitch does not expect ERio to enter into default, since virtually all debt is guaranteed by federal government Source text for Eikon:

