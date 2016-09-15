BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says U.S. DoJ asks it to pay $14 bln to settle mortgages case

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank :

* Confirms market speculation of opening position by DoJ of $14 billion and that DoJ has invited bank as next step to submit counter proposal

* Bank expects that they will lead to an outcome similar to those of peer banks which have settled at materially lower amounts

* Deutsche bank confirms negotiations with DoJ regarding RMBS

