Sept 16 (Reuters) - Collector AB :

* Announces rights issue of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($58.92 million)

* Subscription price is 55 crowns per share, which amounts to maximum issue proceeds of not more than 513 million crowns before transaction costs

* Shareholders in Collector have preferential right to subscribe for new shares; subscription ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4856 Swedish crowns)