BRIEF-Telenor sells 142.5 mln Vimpelcom shares at a price of $3.5 per share

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd :

* Vimpelcom ltd. announces pricing of 142,500,000 ADSs (American Depositary Shares) by selling shareholder Telenor east holding II AS

* Priced offering by selling shareholder Telenor East of 142.5 million ADSs at a public offering price of $3.50 per ADS

* Vimpelcom says will not receive any proceeds from sale of ADSs by Telenor

* Resulting in net proceeds to Telenor of $486,281,250

* Telenor has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option

* from today to purchase up to 21,375,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)