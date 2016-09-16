FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor sells 142.5 mln Vimpelcom shares at a price of $3.5 per share
September 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor sells 142.5 mln Vimpelcom shares at a price of $3.5 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd :

* Vimpelcom ltd. announces pricing of 142,500,000 ADSs (American Depositary Shares) by selling shareholder Telenor east holding II AS

* Priced offering by selling shareholder Telenor East of 142.5 million ADSs at a public offering price of $3.50 per ADS

* Vimpelcom says will not receive any proceeds from sale of ADSs by Telenor

* Resulting in net proceeds to Telenor of $486,281,250

* Telenor has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option

* from today to purchase up to 21,375,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
