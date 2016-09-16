BRIEF-Telenor sells 142.5 mln Vimpelcom shares at a price of $3.5 per share
* Vimpelcom ltd. announces pricing of 142,500,000 ADSs (American Depositary Shares) by selling shareholder Telenor east holding II AS
Sept 16 Avnet Inc :
* Term loan credit agreement provides for a single borrowing by borrowers of up to 500 mln euros
* Updated its financing arrangements in respect of acquisition of Premier Farnell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Sept 16 European shares edged lower in early trading on Friday and headed for their second straight week of losses, with Deutsche Bank slumping after saying the U.S. government was asking it to pay a huge amount to settle the mortgages case.
Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 6 points, or as much as 0.09 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.