a year ago
BRIEF-Watchstone Group says HY underlying revenue 31.9 mln stg
September 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Watchstone Group says HY underlying revenue 31.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc :

* HY underlying business revenues improved to 31.9 mln stg (2015: 28.8 mln stg); total loss before tax 8.2 mln stg (2015: loss of 32.3 mln stg)

* Will look to make a further return of capital of approximately 1 stg per share if warranty escrow is released to US

* If warranty escrow is released as anticipated, then would expect to make return of capital before end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
