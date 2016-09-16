BRIEF-Telenor: $1 bln bond exchangeable to Vimpelcom shares at a 40 per cent premium of public offering price of $3.5 per ads

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor ASA today announces the pricing of its USD 1,000,000,000, 3-year bond exchangeable for up to 204,081,633 VimpelCom ADSs

* The bonds were priced with an annual coupon of 0.25 per cent, payable semi-annually in arrear

* The bonds' initial exchange price represents a premium of 40 per cent above the reference ADS price, which is USD 3.50 per ADSs (the public offering price of the ADSs in the United States)

* All other terms were unchanged from those described in Telenor's 15 September 2016 press release

* Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and Citigroup and Credit Suisse acted as joint bookrunners for the offering

* Telenor announced separately that the underwriters have priced its offering of 142,500,000 VimpelCom Ltd. American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the United States at a public offering price of USD 3.50 per ADS, resulting in net proceeds to Telenor of USD 486,281,250

* Vimpelcom closed at $3.63 per ads on Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)