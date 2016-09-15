FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P downgrades Monsanto to 'BBB' on weak operations
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P downgrades Monsanto to 'BBB' on weak operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Monsanto Co. downgraded to 'BBB' on weak operations; Ratings on creditwatch positive on planned acquisition by Bayer AG

* S&P on Monsanto - Do not anticipate company's operating environment to improve for at least the next year

* S&P - Lowered ratings on Monsanto based on assumption that Monsanto's financial profile to remain weak due to ongoing challenges in its key agricultural markets

* S&P on Monsanto - Creditwatch placement reflects view that there is at least an even chance we could raise ratings if bayer acquisition is successful Source text (bit.ly/2ch3Gef) Further company coverage:,

