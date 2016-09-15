CBS CEO Moonves says "no active discussions" with Viacom
Sept 15 CBS Corp is not in "active discussions," about recombining with Viacom Inc, CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Thursday.
Sept 15 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Monsanto Co. downgraded to 'BBB' on weak operations; Ratings on creditwatch positive on planned acquisition by Bayer AG
* S&P on Monsanto - Do not anticipate company's operating environment to improve for at least the next year
* S&P - Lowered ratings on Monsanto based on assumption that Monsanto's financial profile to remain weak due to ongoing challenges in its key agricultural markets
* S&P on Monsanto - Creditwatch placement reflects view that there is at least an even chance we could raise ratings if bayer acquisition is successful Source text (bit.ly/2ch3Gef) Further company coverage:,
* UK ends weeks of uncertainty, smoothes Chinese, French ties
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexico's stock exchange suspended trading for nearly an hour on Thursday before normal operations resumed.