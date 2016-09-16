BRIEF-Bookrunner says 12 pct of Gym Group shares to be sold

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:
* Bookrunner says sellers announce their intention to sell approximately 15 million ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in company
* Placing shares represent approximately 12 pct of company's issued share capital
* Numis, Barclays are acting for Phoenix and Bridges as joint bookrunners in connection with placing
* Final number of placing shares, price of placing will be agreed by joint bookrunners and sellers at close of bookbuild process
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement