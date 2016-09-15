CBS CEO Moonves says "no active discussions" with Viacom
Sept 15 CBS Corp is not in "active discussions," about recombining with Viacom Inc, CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Thursday.
Sept 15 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac announces intent to sell seventh STACR offering of 2016
* Freddie Mac -STACR 2016-DNA4 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance of more than $24.8 billion Source text :
* UK ends weeks of uncertainty, smoothes Chinese, French ties
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexico's stock exchange suspended trading for nearly an hour on Thursday before normal operations resumed.