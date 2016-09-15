FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kirin seeks partner in bid to revive Brazil beer business - Nikkei
September 15, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kirin seeks partner in bid to revive Brazil beer business - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Kirin seeks partner in bid to revive Brazil beer business - Nikkei

* Kirin will start negotiating with Heineken, other companies for a possible partnership to get its struggling beer business in Brazil back on track - Nikkei

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Grupo Petropolis are said to be among the others that have shown interest in partnership with Kirin - Nikkei

* Kirin will also consider selling a stake in its Brazilian subsidiary to solidify the partnership - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cMi6CF)

