BRIEF-Novavax reports topline RSV F vaccine data from 2 clinical trials in older adults

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc :

* Novavax Inc says "consistent with our previous clinical experience, vaccine was well tolerated"

* Resolve trial did not demonstrate vaccine efficacy

* Attack rate for phase 3 primary objective was approximately 25% of that observed in phase 2 trial

* Topline data from our phase 2 rollover trial suggest improved vaccine efficacy from a second year of dosing

* Resolve trial, a phase 3 trial of our RSV F vaccine in 11,856 older adults, did not meet pre-specified primary, secondary efficacy objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: