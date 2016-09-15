BRIEF-Amgen presents positive data at EHMTIC 2016, Erenumab reduces migraine
* Amgen presents positive data at EHMTIC 2016 demonstrating erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with chronic migraine
Sept 15 Novavax Inc :
* Novavax Inc says "consistent with our previous clinical experience, vaccine was well tolerated"
* Resolve trial did not demonstrate vaccine efficacy
* Attack rate for phase 3 primary objective was approximately 25% of that observed in phase 2 trial
* Topline data from our phase 2 rollover trial suggest improved vaccine efficacy from a second year of dosing
* Resolve trial, a phase 3 trial of our RSV F vaccine in 11,856 older adults, did not meet pre-specified primary, secondary efficacy objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amgen presents positive data at EHMTIC 2016 demonstrating erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with chronic migraine
Sept 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Crude rises on gasoline spike amid pipeline outage (Updates to close of U.S. trading)