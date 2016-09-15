FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amgen presents positive data at EHMTIC 2016, Erenumab reduces migraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Amgen presents positive data at EHMTIC 2016 demonstrating erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with chronic migraine

* No adverse event was reported in greater than five percent of patients treated with Erenumab

* Amgen Inc says results from phase 3 studies investigating Erenumab in episodic migraine are expected later this year

* All groups showed numeric improvements in cumulative monthly headache hours

* Phase 2 results showing Erenumab demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days compared with placebo in patients with chronic migraine

* Safety profile of Erenumab was similar to placebo across both treatment arms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
