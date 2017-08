Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - California's 2016B and 2013C GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating

* Affirmed long-term component of 'AA/A-2','AA+/A-1','AAA/A-1+' ratings on some of the state's go variable-rate demand bonds

* Stable outlook reflects, in part, that california's finances have been brought into structural alignment Source text (bit.ly/2cbk4JW)