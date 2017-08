Sept 15 (Reuters) - Clearwater Capital Management Inc :

* "urged formation of a special committee of Canexus board to fully and fairly consider value-maximizing alternatives"

* Has demanded that Canexus establish a special committee with non-conflicted advisors to oversee process

* Clearwater Capital urges canexus board to engage in negotiations with chemtrade and suspend proposed note offering