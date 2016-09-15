FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comscore:Issues identified in investigation by audit committee and King & Spalding Llp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc :

* Issues identified in investigation by audit committee with assistance of King & Spalding Llp

* Committee concluded that company's consolidated financial statements for years ended December 31, 2014 and 2013 should no longer be relied upon

* Transactions under review in investigation principally relate to nonmonetary transactions.

* Committee concluded that co's consolidated financial statements for qtrs ended Sept 30, 2015, June 30, 2015 and March 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* Audit committee has been investigating issues raised by message and matters related to co's revenue recognition practices, disclosures and internal controls Source text - bit.ly/2cJ2Fg7 Further company coverage:

