FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Avnet enters a senior unsecured term loan credit agreement with Avnet Holding Europe BVBA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avnet enters a senior unsecured term loan credit agreement with Avnet Holding Europe BVBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc :

* Proceeds from borrowings under term loan credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of cash consideration among others

* Obligations of lenders to fund loans under term loan credit agreement expires on February 27, 2017

* Avnet inc says on September 14, 2016 co entered into a senior unsecured term loan credit agreement with Avnet Holding Europe BVBA

* Term loan credit agreement provides for single borrowing by borrowers of up to eur 500 million in aggregate with a maturity date of 3 years Source text - bit.ly/2cAxenv Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.