BRIEF-Avnet enters a senior unsecured term loan credit agreement with Avnet Holding Europe BVBA

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc :

* Proceeds from borrowings under term loan credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of cash consideration among others

* Obligations of lenders to fund loans under term loan credit agreement expires on February 27, 2017

* Avnet inc says on September 14, 2016 co entered into a senior unsecured term loan credit agreement with Avnet Holding Europe BVBA

* Term loan credit agreement provides for single borrowing by borrowers of up to eur 500 million in aggregate with a maturity date of 3 years Source text - bit.ly/2cAxenv Further company coverage: