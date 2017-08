Sept 16 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd :

* Conduit capital has concluded sale of shares agreements with Snowball Wealth and Midbrook Lane

* Snowball Wealth's NAV at determination date estimated to be 464.6 mln rand, Midbrook Lane's NAV estimated to be 167.7 mln rand

* Snowball Wealth purchase consideration, Midbrook Lane purchase consideration is to be settled by issuing of co's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)