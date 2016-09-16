FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Cellnovo Group raises circa 5.4 million euros in capital increase
September 16, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cellnovo Group raises circa 5.4 million euros in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA :

* Cellnovo raises circa 5.4 million euros ($6.07 million) in capital increase without preferential subscription rights

* Anticipated timeline for the completion of the key milestones of these projects is 18 months

* Cellnovo will use the net proceeds of the capital increase to finance its artificial pancreas project

* The issue price was set at 5.00 euros per share, implying a discount level of 15.9 pct to volume weighted average price over last 20 trading days on Euronext Paris Source text: bit.ly/2csAJ1R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

