BRIEF-Hollywood Bowl Group sets IPO offer price at 160 pence per share
September 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hollywood Bowl Group sets IPO offer price at 160 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hollywood Bowl Group Plc IPO-HOLLY.L

* Offer price has been set at 160 pence per share which equates to a market capitalisation of £240.0 million on admission.

* Offer to raise gross proceeds of £181.3m at 160 pence per ordinary share

* Electra will hold approximately 17.8% of issued ordinary share capital of company

* Commencement of dealings in ordinary shares, are expected to take place at 8.00 am on 21 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

