a year ago
BRIEF-Electra Partners announces 266 mln stg IPO of Hollywood Bowl
September 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Electra Partners announces 266 mln stg IPO of Hollywood Bowl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Electra Partners

* Announces £266 million ipo of hollywood bowl group plc

* Based on offer price, electra private equity plc's equity and debt investments in hollywood bowl have a value of £217million

* This is equivalent to an increase in electra's nav of 126 pence per share

* Will hold approximately 18% of issued ordinary share capital of hollywood bowl with a valuation at offer price of £42 million

* Upon admission of its shares to main market of london stock exchange on 21 september 2016, hollywood bowl will have a market value of £240 million

* Is expected to receive cash proceeds of £153 million from sale of its equity investment as well as repayment of £22 million of debt instruments issued by hollywood bowl

* Total equity return for electra is 3.1x in cash plus a further 0.8x in shares, totalling 3.9x and an irr of over 90%. Source text for Eikon:

