Sept 16 (Reuters) - Lauritz.com Group A/S :

* Buys about 2.4 percent of its issued bonds with ISIN code SE0005999521 for 7.6 million Swedish crowns ($894,518)

* Bonds are acquired at rate 99.25

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4962 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)