Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Cantargia receives patent approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for IL1RAP in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

* Approved patent provides protection until 2030 and covers Cantargia's method of using IL1RAP as target molecule for treatment of ALL

