#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orchestra-Premaman launches fixed price public offering in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Orchestra-Premaman Sa

* Orchestra-Premaman launches a fixed price public offering in France

* Primary offering for a minimum amount of approximately 30 million euros ($33.71 million) corresponding to 1,916,934 new shares at the unit price of 15.65 euros

* Primary offering may be increased to approximately 40 million euros

* Secondary offering for a minimum amount of approximately 15 million euros corresponding to 958,466 existing shares sold by yeled invest at the unit price of 15.65 euros

* Secondary offering may be increased to approximately 30 million euros

* Louis Capital Markets, Lead Manager and Bookrunner, and Midcap Partners, advisor of the Company, are the financial partners in the context of the Offering Source text: bit.ly/2d2ArKF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
