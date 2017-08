Sept 16 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Presents continued improvement in phase I/II survival data for INTUVAX-treated renal cancer patients

* Five (5) of eleven (11) evaluable patients are still alive

* Median overall survival for entire patient population currently stands at about 40 months versus expected 15.2 months Source text for Eikon:

