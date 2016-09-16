FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gabriel Holding raises financial outlook for FY 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* Upwardly adjusts its expectations for FY Oct. 1, 2015 - Sept. 30, 2016

* Raises FY revenue guidance to about 390 million Danish crowns ($58.78 million) from 385 million crowns

* Now sees FY profit before tax at 43 million Danish crowns (previous guidance: 37 million crowns)

* Says after two months of Q4 and in view of development in September, revenue and profit exceed management's previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6344 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

