a year ago
BRIEF-TFS Financial says CEO Stefanski enters into stock trading plan
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TFS Financial says CEO Stefanski enters into stock trading plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tfs Financial Corp

* Says CEO Marc Stefanski entered into a stock trading plan implemented pursuant to rule 10b5-1

* CEO's plan could begin as early as october 2016 and will end no later than august 2018

* CEO's plan contemplates cashless exercise, net settlement of options to acquire up to 490,700 shares of co stock with exercise price of $11.74 per share

* The plan does not involve any sales of shares in the open market Source text: (bit.ly/2d3oeFW) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
