BRIEF-TJX sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Tfs Financial Corp
* Says CEO Marc Stefanski entered into a stock trading plan implemented pursuant to rule 10b5-1
* CEO's plan could begin as early as october 2016 and will end no later than august 2018
* CEO's plan contemplates cashless exercise, net settlement of options to acquire up to 490,700 shares of co stock with exercise price of $11.74 per share
* The plan does not involve any sales of shares in the open market Source text: (bit.ly/2d3oeFW) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 A European Union court delivered a series of rulings on Thursday to annul anti-dumping duties imposed on exporters of biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Bayer will be hoping that its US$66bn purchase of Monsanto won't succumb to the same failure that has tripped up many other mergers and acquisitions this year, as regulators across the globe increase the scrutiny of deals.