BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd shares open at $25.10 in debut, above IPO price
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd shares open at $25.10 in debut, above IPO price of $23.50 per share Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Yuntone Capital Corp
* Yuntone Capital Corp. announces letter of intent for proposed qualifying transaction with Connection Services Group Inc.
* Says letter of intent was negotiated at arm's length
* Letter of intent to complete a going public transaction for CSG by way of a reverse takeover of Yuntone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd shares open at $25.10 in debut, above IPO price of $23.50 per share Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - News of PDVSA's bonds swap left markets in two minds this week as the Venezuelan oil company sought relief from a wall of maturities falling due over the coming months.
* Patrick Sheridan-acquisition representing about 10.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of company as of such date