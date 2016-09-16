BRIEF-S&P raises Hungary sovereign credit rating to BBB-/A-3

Sept 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* S&P raises Hungary sovereign credit rating to BBB From BB+

* Ratings on hungary raised to 'bbb-/a-3' on improving fiscal, external, and growth expectations; outlook stable

* Rising employment and real disposable incomes are likely to continue fueling private consumption growth

* Stable outlook balances assessment of hungary's ongoing cyclical recovery and steady headline fiscal performance

* Project that debt-servicing costs will decrease further over 2016-2019, supporting the ongoing improvement in its debt profile

* Stable outlook balances assessment of ongoing cyclical recovery and steady headline fiscal performance over the forecast horizon

* Now expect gdp growth to average 2.5% over 2016-2019, while government debt and gross external financing needs decline further

* Anticipate that gross general government debt will reduce gradually to about 70% of gdp in 2019 from 75% in 2015

* In 2016, project that the general government fiscal deficit will narrow further to 1.8% of gdp from 2.0% of gdp in 2015

* Hungary's external financial profile, which has improved considerably since 2009 will remain robust Source text (bit.ly/2d5LVA8)