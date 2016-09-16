FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P raises Hungary sovereign credit rating to BBB-/A-3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P raises Hungary sovereign credit rating to BBB-/A-3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* S&P raises Hungary sovereign credit rating to BBB From BB+

* Ratings on hungary raised to 'bbb-/a-3' on improving fiscal, external, and growth expectations; outlook stable

* Rising employment and real disposable incomes are likely to continue fueling private consumption growth

* Stable outlook balances assessment of hungary's ongoing cyclical recovery and steady headline fiscal performance

* Project that debt-servicing costs will decrease further over 2016-2019, supporting the ongoing improvement in its debt profile

* Stable outlook balances assessment of ongoing cyclical recovery and steady headline fiscal performance over the forecast horizon

* Now expect gdp growth to average 2.5% over 2016-2019, while government debt and gross external financing needs decline further

* Anticipate that gross general government debt will reduce gradually to about 70% of gdp in 2019 from 75% in 2015

* In 2016, project that the general government fiscal deficit will narrow further to 1.8% of gdp from 2.0% of gdp in 2015

* Hungary's external financial profile, which has improved considerably since 2009 will remain robust Source text (bit.ly/2d5LVA8)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.